Hunter Nepia, 17, finished third in Oceania and first in New Zealand for the boy's division (16-17) at the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth, Texas.
“You don’t really have a choice not to do your best,” says Hunter Nepia.
The Rotorua Boys’ High School student has returned home from Texas, United States, ranked the fittest boy in New Zealand and third fittest in Oceania after completing the CrossFit World Games competition in Fort Worth on Monday.
Next year he will enter the men’s championships, ready to compete against men in “their prime years, mid-20s, sometimes even 30”, Hunter said.
But for now, the 17-year-old is pleased with his performance, placing the 27th fittest boy (ages 16-17) in the world.
The early mornings he didn’t want to get up, but did, and training six days a week, morning and night “for years” was worth it, Hunter said.
“You have to be consistent and be there every day even if you don’t feel like it – most days I don’t feel like getting up and training, but I did,” Hunter said.
Hunter sprained his ankle in the running WOD (Workout of the Day) on the first day. With another competitor “right behind” him at the time he felt his ankle give way, he knew he’d have to worry about it after gunning for the finish line, which he could see.
“I was coming around the corner, just around the finish line, and then I feel my ankle kind of buckle, kind of roll.
“We’re proud, our gym, our city, our people, we’re proud to see a young Māori, Kiwi boy on the rise on the world scene,” Gardiner said.
“In terms of credit it takes a village, but credit to his dad, his family. They train a lot at home.
“A lot of work goes in behind the scenes,” Gardiner said.
As a group coach and trainer with youth at Ruark for close to 10 years, Gardiner had seen a lot of kids come into the gym and give CrossFit a go. He said Hunter stood out because he pushed himself beyond his limits and didn’t quit.
“CrossFit is hard, it takes sacrifice, perseverance, you know, it’s testing all these character traits and unfortunately we lack a lot of that these days with youth.
“When they come to the gym they feel like they have a purpose, they feel included and a part of a team.
“I urge a lot of parents, if they want their kids to succeed without worrying about them going to the gym and not doing the correct things sometimes, it’s better just to put them in a class and put them in that group environment.
“That way they’re excited to actually train, as opposed to going to the gym. Some kids don’t like going to the gym and just pushing some weights when they’re by themselves.
“That’s where the community comes in,” Nepia said.
Gardiner said he would be starting more group programmes for young men in Rotorua wanting to get into CrossFit and Hunter’s win was encouraging.
“I’m pretty excited for the future.
“It’s just gonna have a snowball effect to other young athletes that we’re already working with and young men from the city,” Gardiner said.