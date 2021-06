FILE

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 30, between Atiamuri and Rotorua.

A statement from police said they were notified of a crash involving two vehicles about 7.10am today.

The road is reported to be blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, the statement said.

A St John spokesman said a patient with critical injuries was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance, as well as a patient with moderate injuries.