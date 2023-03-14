Some of the football athletes training for Kick for a Cause. Photo / Sebastian Cutelli at Michelle Cutelli Photography

OPINION:

Crankworx will be competing with Kick for a Cause Rotorua for the district’s big event this weekend, and it’s a reminder of what amazing people we have in our community.

While football is the vehicle for a fun day out, it’s supporting the Salvation Army that is the goal for a small but generous group in the community looking to support those less fortunate.

Kick For A Cause is Rotorua’s inaugural charitable soccer event, and will bring together four teams of prominent personalities - 44 players altogether - for an afternoon of social soccer on March 19.

All proceeds and food donations given by people at the event will be donated to the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank, helping them provide food packages and other vital support for vulnerable Kiwis in the community.

I got this random email from Chantelle Cobby asking if I would play in the charity football match to raise awareness and funds for the Salvation Army. What a great idea! I started getting emails, linking into Facebook posts and following the event’s development with interest.

Despite a limited budget, they have really been creative with generating interest and profile, with some local personalities who will also reach out to their networks to increase the level of exposure.

The organising team includes Chantelle’s dad Alan, Maryanne Gibbs, Natalie Broadhead from WaiBOP Football, a collection of more than 20 local businesses, Ngongotahā Football Club, Lakes Football Club and 44 guest players.

Chantelle was quick to downplay her role, but I suggest Chantelle is a huge part of making this event happen. As players, we are constantly thanked for our time and for being involved, but it is us who should be acknowledging Chantelle and the team for inviting us.

I suggest we will get a lot more out of the day and the experience than we think. After our first practice, players to look out for will definitely be Melanie Short, Norm Rawiri and Andrew Wilson, while the defence of Tia Smith will be a challenge for any would-be strikers!

So, before a ball has even been kicked, you get the feeling this event has already succeeded.

Now, let’s get down to Stembridge Road on Sunday from 1pm and get behind a fun day helping out the Salvation Army and support our Rotorua football community as they support us.

Kick For A Cause Rotorua

When: March 19, 1pm to 4pm.

Where: Ngongotahā Football Club on Stembridge Rd.

What: More information at the Kick for A Cause Rotorua Facebook page.

Or: If you cannot make it, go to the Givealittle page to support the cause.

