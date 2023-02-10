Kick for a Cause Rotorua to see local identities take to soccer field for fun and funds

Rotorua Salvation Army programme facilitator Jojo Rogers. Photo / Andrew Warner

A new event is hoping to kick the ball out of the park in raising funds for the Rotorua Salvation Army.

Kick For A Cause is Rotorua’s inaugural charitable soccer event that will bring together four teams of prominent personalities - 44 players altogether - for an afternoon of social soccer on March 19.

It draws inspiration from the global celebrity football match Soccer Aid, and hopes to use soccer to champion a meaningful cause.

All proceeds and food donations from the event will be donated to the Rotorua Salvation Army’s Foodbank, helping them provide food packages and other vital support to vulnerable Kiwis in the community.

The Rotorua community is invited to head along on the day to cheer on their favourite players and get behind the cause.

Throughout the day there will be entertainment available and more than $400 worth of raffles and prizes, all of which have been donated by local businesses.

Public entry will be by way of cash donation, or by donation of a non-perishable food item.

The women’s game will kick off at 1pm, followed by the men’s at 2.30pm.

Co-organiser Chantelle Cobby says each team consists of 11 local identities, including school principals, business owners, chief executives, and city councillors - all of whom represent a vital part of the Rotorua community.

They will be supported by up to five local soccer players, who will lend the identities a hand on the field.

Each game will last 60 minutes, and it will be all about friendly fun on the field rather than actual soccer skills, plus a dose of healthy competition, she says.

Nick Chater - Pou Ruruku for Whānau Wellness Wānanga at Te Waiariki Purea Trust and owner of Multi-Day Adventures and MTB Rotorua - will be one of the players.

Nick says: “I strongly believe in supporting those organisations that are so essential for the health and wellbeing of whānau in our town”.

“Salvation Army is massive in this space, so for me to run around a field, have a laugh and support them is an easy choice to make”.

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Hana Seddon says they are still feeling the love from the community after the Christmas Appeal and Fill the Bus and to already have another group of people willing to step up and bring more support is inspiring.

“Times are tough. A lot of people have had to go through all the expenses of getting uniforms, devices and stationary... a lot of people are really feeling the pinch on top of rising costs such as food and petrol.

She says to have a group step up - and in such a fun way to create a buzz, get people involved and bring people together - is brilliant.

The first 22 players to be announced - with more to come - include Andrew Wilson (chief executive of RotoruaNZ), Brent Griffin (principal of Western Heights Primary School), Brent Whibley (chief executive of Patchell Group), Craig McFadyen (principal of Ngongotahā Primary School), Craig Wilson (chief executive of Kilwell Rotorua), Clare Jessep Van Wyk (facilitator of Running for Hope Rotorua), Dave Gray (owner of 7D Architecture), Eden Brons (Miss Rotorua 2022), Eden Chapman (principal of Sunset Primary), Hinei Taute (principal of Lynmore School), Jonathon Hagger (chief executive of Hospice Rotorua), Julz Parry (real estate salesperson at Arizto Real Estate), Miriam Hewson (founder/director of Futureproof Concepts), Nick Chater (Pou Ruruku at Te Waiariki Purea Trust), Nicola Smallwood (regional manager for Graeme Dingle Foundation Rotorua), Nicole Brewer (chief executive of Rotorua Regional Airport), Rachel McRae (founder and director of Dubzz Digital Marketing), Rajind Seneviratne (Welcoming Communities co-ordinator at Rotorua Lakes Council), Shauni James (Rotorua Weekender reporter), Siobhan Terry (para-athlete), Todd McClay (Member of Parliament for Rotorua), and William Anaru (biosecurity manager at Te Arawa Lakes Trust).

The details

- What: Kick For A Cause Rotorua

- When: Sunday, March 19, 1pm to 4pm

- Where: Ngongotahā Football Club on Stembridge Rd

- More information at the Kick for A Cause Rotorua Facebook page. Givealittle page for those who can’t make it on the day to get behind the cause: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/kick-for-a-cause-rotorua





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



