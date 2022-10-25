E-bike class riders start the Whaka 50km race on Saturday. Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION:

What an amazing weekend in our beautiful city as we played host to thousands of visitors enjoying our hospitality, attractions, sporting facilities and events.

Over 2500 riders entered the Whaka100 Mountain biking events and made great use of our Redwoods and forest facilities.

And just down Te Ngae Rd at Puketawhero Park, the Annual Tuakana Māori Rugby League Tournament took place.

This event has a long history in Rotorua and in recent years has been hosted at the Rotorua Stadium and surrounding fields.

Stadium field maintenance has meant this wasn't an option in 2022 but hopefully they can return to the iconic venue in 2023.

John Devonshire (JD), NZ Māori Rugby League (NZMRL) chairman, has been a huge advocate for the tournament in Rotorua and this has been reflected in multiple NZMRL events being hosted here in recent seasons, including the NZ Māori Rangitahi and Tamariki tournaments.

With 70 teams and 2500-3000 players and supporters from around the country converging in our town for the Tuakana tournament, the expected economic benefits are significant, with similar numbers expected for the other junior events that are scheduled in traditionally quieter accommodation periods over winter.

The ONE Foundation has been instrumental in partnering and supporting these events alongside NZMRL, Jenny Nahu and the Bay of Plenty District Rugby League, and the Rotorua Lakes Council events team.

It comes as no coincidence that, with Devonshire at the helm of NZMRL, the NRL Indigenous fixture between the NZ Māori and Australian Aboriginals is scheduled in Rotorua in February 2023.

I believe you can't underestimate what influence Rotorua's legacy of hosting multiple NZ Māori tournaments over the years has had on the final decision to bring the game here.

These are key partnerships for our city to nurture as we continue to establish a legacy of annual events, city impact and youth activity through the Māori rugby league.

The start of an era

For the first time, Bay of Plenty cricket sent a women's representative team on tour to Hawkes Bay this month.

The 13 Bay players played five matches over three days against teams from Wellington, Hawkes Bay and Auckland to finish third in a strong six-team competition.

This included Rotorua players Kelly Habraken, Freya Lord and Sadie Stewart.

Rotorua players Freya Lord, Kelly Habraken and Sadie Stewart have been selected in the BOP Women's Cricket Team. Photo / Crispian Stewart

Kelly added plenty of experience and was the team's top wicket-taker (seven) with best figures of four for 11.

Freya, a Year 11 at John Paul College, showed off her all-round natural talent having brilliant moments with the bat, ball and in the field.

Sadie was one of the youngest in this senior team, a Year 10 at Rotorua Lakes High School, and was instrumental with the entertainment and in the field.

She grabbed her only chance to bowl against Parnell, the top team, and picked up two wickets for nine runs off her three overs.

It was a great experience for the girls as a pioneering moment for the female game in our region.

Huge congratulations to BOP Cricket and coach Kingsley Smith, who was originally from Rotorua and a more-than-handy player in his day for Eastern Suburbs Pirates CC.

- Crispian Stewart is a Rotorua sports enthusiast.