Spring tarts with basil pesto and gouda. Photo / Olivia Moore - That Green Olive

I just can’t get enough of spring produce at the moment. Fresh, sweet, crisp and colourful; new-season veges really don’t need any help to taste great. This simple recipe heroes the flavours and colours of spring, alongside creamy gouda and basil pesto.

These tarts are free form – there’s no shaping required. After cutting into squares, simply add the toppings and bake. They’re a great way of using up the spare sheets of pastry you might have in the freezer; and of course you can swap out veges as you please. Swap butternut squash for carrot or zucchini; or capsicum and asparagus for green beans and leeks.

Kids can help make these easy tarts, and choose which vegetables to use. They might just be more inclined to eat their veges on pastry!

Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Spring Tarts with Basil Pesto & Gouda

Makes 8

● 2 sheets puff pastry

● 250g butternut squash, peeled

● 175g red capsicum, thinly sliced

● 8 asparagus spears, halved crosswise and bottoms removed

● 1 cup basil pesto

● 150g gouda, thinly sliced

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

2. Bring a medium saucepan of water to the boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Using a potato peeler, shave squash into long ribbons and add to the simmering water. Blanch for 1 minute, then remove with a slotted spoon and rinse under cold water, keeping the cooking water in the pan.

3. Add capsicum and cook for 3 minutes until just beginning to soften, then remove and run under cold water. Discard cooking water.

4. Cut each sheet of pastry into 4 squares and place on prepared baking trays. Spread each evenly with pesto, leaving a 2cm border around the edges. Top each with gouda, then pile the butternut squash and capsicum on top. Arrange a halved asparagus spear on each tart.

5. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes, until puffed and nicely browned. Serve hot.