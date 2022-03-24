Bayleys Central Indians play Element IMF Cadets for the Versatile Williams Cup in Rotorua on the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua is set to host Bay of Plenty club cricket's showpiece for the first time in 15 years.

Bayleys Central Indians play Element IMF Cadets for the Versatile Williams Cup at Smallbone Park on Saturday , a rematch of last week's semifinal.

With the region's premier ground Bay Oval unavailable due to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Rotorua will host the final for the first time since 2007, the last time Central lifted the coveted trophy.

Finishing top of the table gave Central Indians the home-ground advantage against second-placed Cadets.

Central Indians player/coach Anish Desai is looking forward to bringing the final to Rotorua, not only as a reward for his team topping the table, but for the local community.

"We are extremely excited for the final. It was a great achievement to finish top of the table and shows the depth the club is building.

"Having a home final is something not only the team, but the Rotorua cricket community is excited about. It's a great opportunity to have such a big game in an area where cricket is growing."

The Central Indians may have a mental advantage coming into the final as they beat Cadets in the semifinal by seven wickets last week.

However, Cadets have a rich history when it comes to the Williams Cup with 11 titles under their belt since 1995, and were runners-up last season when Mount Maunganui snatched victory.

Smallbone Park will host the Williams Cup final as it returns to Rotorua for the first time in 15 years. Photo / NZME

Cadets captain Andrew Mascall is confident the talent in their team and their past successes will stand them in good stead for this game.

"The boys are extremely excited for Saturday's final. We have had a couple of tough encounters with Central in the last few weeks, with one going each way.

"Smallbone Park is a ground we have played some very good cricket at and have had some good success there in the past.

"It will be Cadets' third Williams Cup final in four years, so we have plenty of finals experience to take into this year's final. The club is eager to see the boys go one better than last year and bring home Bill," Mascall said.

Central Indians captain Julian Danby said it was a big game for Rotorua cricket and its amalgamated premier clubs Rotorua Central and Rotorua Indian Sports.

"We have used a large squad this season and I have been delighted as captain to see the young players in the wider squad step up to premier level and contribute to our performances.

"Andrew Gibbs and Lovely Sandhu will be key to knocking over a strong Cadets batting lineup with the likelihood of a green wicket following this week's rain," Danby said.

"Runs been shared throughout the top six during this year's Williams Cup with four of the top six averaging over 37, which has been the difference from last season."

Young star Tim Pringle returns to the Cadets lineup this week after playing for New Zealand XI against the Netherlands.

Over at Nicholson Field, Holland Beckett Law Tauranga Boys College will be playing Eves Realty Greerton to see who takes the BOP Plate honours.

Tauranga Boys were runners-up last season in a close loss against Te Puke and will want to go one better this year.

Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup grand final:

Bayleys Central Indians v Element IMF Otumoetai Cadets

Saturday, March 26, 11.30am

Smallbone Park, Rotorua

BOP Plate Grand Final:

Holland Beckett Law Tauranga Boys College v Eves Realty Greerton

Saturday, March 26, 11.30am

Nicholson Field

Williams Cup Champions (2000 – 2021)

2021 (Mount Maunganui) 2020 (Greerton) 2019 (Otumoetai Cadets) 2018 (Greerton) 2017 (Otumoetai Cadets) 2016 (Te Puke) 2015 (Mount Maunganui) 2014 (Te Puke) 2013 (Mount Maunganui) 2012 (Greerton) 2011 (Mount Maunganui) 2010 (Cadets) 2009 (Tauranga Boys College) 2008 (Mount Maunganui) 2007 (Rotorua Central) 2006 (Cadets) 2005 (Cadets) 2004 (Te Puke) 2003 (Cadets) 2002 (Albion) 2001 (Te Puke) 2000 (Arawa-Central United)