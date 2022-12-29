A police car has blocked off the State Highway 30 turnoff to Whakatāne. Photo / Mead Norton

A police car has blocked off the State Highway 30 turnoff to Whakatāne. Photo / Mead Norton

Four people are seriously injured following a crash on State Highway 30 in the Tikitere area, between Curtis Rd and Lake Okatania Rd.

Police received reports of a two-car crash around 4.45pm near the Hauparu Stream and a spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post SH30 would be blocked while emergency services cleared the scene.

At 6.15pm, she said the road was expected to be closed for some time yet and a rescue helicopter had been called to the scene but at this stage was not sure if it had arrived.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter that SH30′s lanes were blocked between Curtis Rd and Lake Okatania Rd.

“Please follow directions of emergency services as a detour is likely. Expect delays or consider delaying your journey.”







