Rotorua Daily Post

Crash involving ute and truck on State Highway 1

Police were alerted to the crash at midday. Photo / File

Emergency services are at a crash involving a ute and a truck on State Highway 1 near Tirau.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a ute had gone under the rear of a truck trailer and they were helping ambulance staff treat a person.

The road is not blocked, he said.

A police spokesman said police were alerted to the crash, between Horahora and Paparamu Rd's, at midday.

Two fire appliances from Tirau are at the scene as well as ambulance and police.

More to come.