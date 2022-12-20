Police and emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Matatā.

One person is in serious condition in Whakatāne Hospital after a crash in the Eastern Bay of Plenty today.

Police and emergency services responded to a crash on State Highway 2 in Matatā involving a collision between a car and a logging truck.

A police spokeswoman earlier said a 111 call was received 1.36pm today and initial reports indicated that the crash happened near the intersection with Herepuru Rd near the Matatā campground, and people were trapped inside one of the vehicles.

She said the road was down to one lane, and on police arrival one of the vehicles involved in the crash was already off the road.

However, the police spokeswoman and a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a rescue helicopter had been called to the scene, but it was unclear whether it was still required.

A spokesman from Hato Hone St John Ambulance service said St John was notified of the crash at 1.33pm and one ambulance and one first response unit attended, and one person was taken to Whakatāne Hospital by road in a serious condition.

A police spokesman said the road was still not cleared while the serious crash unit investigated the cause of the crash.



