Police were called to the scene around 6am. Photo / 123rf

A person has been critically injured in a crash northwest of Rotorua, police say.

Police were called to two-vehicle crash that has blocked the intersection of State Highway 5 and Harwoods Rd (SH28) at Tapapa, about 6.05am.

“One person is reported to have critical injuries, while another is in a moderate condition,” a police statement said.

Diversions are being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

Motorists should expect delays.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one helicopter, one rapid response vehicle, two first response vehicles and an ambulance were on scene.

More to come.
































