Police were called about 11.50am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at a two-vehicle crash at the Old Taupō Rd and Devon St roundabout.

A police spokesman said police were called to the crash about 11.50am.

Fire and ambulance services were also alerted.

One person is being assessed by ambulance staff for injuries, he said.

A tow truck has been called and the crash was partially blocking the lane.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.