Downhill mountain biker and King of Crankworx 2023 Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Crankworx three-day festival is expected to pump $3 million to $5m into the Rotorua economy next month.

The event, which will start on March 16, will celebrate its tenth anniversary of bringing elite mountain bikers and downhill riders from across the globe to Whakarewarewa Forest.

RotoruaNZ said Crankworx has generated more than $34m in direct revenue for the region during its nine years of operation.

King of Crankworx winner in 2023 and Rotorua-raised Tuhoto-Ariki Pene is hoping to take out the winning title again.

The downhill racer was crowned overall winner King of Crankworx at the global mountain bike festival in Canada last year. The 22-year-old’s achievement meant he came out on top of all pro and elite male competitors in the four-stop mountain biking event.

Pene said he was looking forward to competing this year.

“I feel strong. I feel fit.”

Pene competed in his first BMX Nationals at the age of 3 and claimed many titles as a youngster.

Pene, his brother and his cousin, transferred their skills from BMX to downhill mountain biking when Pene’s father started driving shuttle buses at the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua.

He said the ultimate goal was to win a world cup for downhill racing, but at the moment he was “chilling” and “just training, riding, having fun”.

However, Pene’s definition of “chilling” meant spending every day at the Whakawerawera forest training for Crankworx 2024.

“I’m out here almost every day. Me and the boys.

“When you’ve got a group around you, they’re pushing just as hard as you, that makes [training] a lot easier.”

His advice for aspiring mountain bikers and downhill riders was to “just ride heaps with your mates”.

Looking ahead to race day, Pene said he was back this year to “give it another go [and] rip it up”.

He said Crankworx was an event to “turn up to and have fun with”.

“It doesn’t matter how you feel, you just gotta switch on for the race anyway.”

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said that Crankworx had generated more than $34m in revenue for the region over nine years.

“This is [the total] spend across our entire visitor economy ... making it one of the top events for us.”

Wilson said Crankworx was “hugely beneficial for Rotorua” and it was expected to bring about $3m-5m into the region this year.

“Economically, the event has a great financial ripple effect across the visitor economy. Socially, it’s an event which is driven [by] locals, staffed by locals and attended by locals.”

He said the event was “extremely valuable to our international desirability” and “cool factor”.

Wilson said a RotoruaNZ study in 2022 found the total value of mountain biking to Rotorua was more than $139m and the industry employed more than 1000 people.

“It is estimated that the mountain biking economy could be worth more than $200m by 2026,” Wilson said.

Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble. Photo / Andrew Warner

Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble said the event was “really about showcasing our amazing destination”.

“It’s about bringing international visitors and businesses to Rotorua. That’s what drives that economic impact.”

Tibble said it was about “helping people [and] locals feel really proud of what we have here”.

“The thing that makes us super unique ... [is] the number of trails ... our geography, our soil, our terrain, our elevation, our family friendliness.

“All of those things create a secret sauce.”

Tibble said Pene “makes a whole lot of us incredibly proud” and taking out the winning title was “such a huge achievement”.

“He’s a very special person. Who knows what the season he has in store for him, but we always wish him absolute success [in] everything that he does,” Tibble said.

Crankworx 2024 Rotorua dates:

March 16 and 17: Crankworx Rotorua kicks off in the Whakarewarewa Forest.

March 20 to 24: Crankworx Rotorua continues at Skyline Rotorua.

