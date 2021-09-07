Covid coronavirus Delta outbreak: Live: More Rotorua businesses open with level 2 under way

Traffic is flowing steadily on the main Rotorua thoroughfares.

‌

Rotorua is back at Level 2 with more local businesses able to open their doors this morning.

All of New Zealand, except Auckland, moved to alert level 2 at 11.59pm yesterday. Auckland will remain in level 4 until at least September 14. Rotorua Lakes Council buildings, facilities and services reopened and resumed today.

Rotorua's Wilson's Barber Shop owner Glen Atkinson said it was "fantastic" to be able to welcome customers again this morning. Photo / David Beck

Wilson's Barber Shop owner Glen Atkinson said it was "fantastic" to be able to welcome customers again.

About a week's worth of bookings flowed in online almost immediately after the announcement of a move to Level 2.

"The lockdowns are tough for any small business," he said.

"The wage subsidy helps but you never catch up. It is what it is though, we just keep calm and carry on. The support from locals has been great, just like last time, it's locals looking after locals."

Hello Stranger cafe owner Bianca Nieuwboer said there were customers lined up outside the door when she opened this morning. All the regulars had been in which was nice to see, she said.

"It's exciting for us, it was good to open at Level 3 but it is harder and you do miss that interaction with customers."

Hello Stranger barista Britney Klomp. Photo / David Beck

McLeods Booksellers assistant manager Gaby West said while they had been in store for the last week processing online and phone orders, it was great to welcome customers back into the store.

"We had people waiting outside as soon as we opened," she said.

McLeods Booksellers customer Alyce Ryan (left), manager Jemma Morrison and assistant manager Gaby West on the first morning in Alert Level 2. Photo / David Beck

After

and tattoo parlours can open as of today under strict guidelines.

A busy Old Taupo Rd in Rotorua on the first morning back at Level 2. Photo / Andrew Warner

Hairdressers, barbers and staff at businesses providing personal care services must wear a face covering and keep 2 metres apart from clients, except for when close physical contact is needed, according to the official Covid-19 website.

Indoor sports facilities such as gyms, swimming pools, dance studios and health clubs can open but also need to stick to the 2-metre rule, clean equipment after use, and wear face masks unless exercising.

Businesses and services can open at level 2 but must follow public health rules such as a 50-person limit for indoor venues. People must keep a record of wherever they visit, follow physical distancing measures and are encouraged to wear face coverings whenever they are not eating or drinking.

Rotorua Central Mall general manager Peter Faulkner said the mall had "road cones for Africa" which were used to help mark the area to keep people socially distanced.

"It's great to be on the pathway to normality."

Faulkner said more security needed to be added and this was just as a measure to ensure people were wearing masks and scanning in. He said the guidelines were general and the centre needed to use common sense which resulted in them splitting the mall into areas of which 50 people could be in.

The designation was the southern and northern food court, the Warehouse, and individual stores needed to manage the distances

"Realistically, if you counted the mall as one closed space, we've got around 150 staff in various businesses."

The Rotorua Night Market and Rotorua Farmers' Market have been cancelled this week despite most of New Zealand entering Covid-19 Delta alert level 2 from midnight.

Skifields

On Mt Ruapehu, Turoa and Whakapapa ski areas will reopen under level 2 rules from today - weather permitting.

Face coverings are required on all lifts and in queues, and visitors must scan or sign in,

There will be a limit of 3050 people at Whakapapa and 2550 at Turoa.

What are the new rules under a new-look alert level 2?

Mask wearing

Some of the changes for "Delta level 2" include an increase in mask wearing.

Under level 2 people will be required to wear a face mask inside most public venues, including shops, malls and public spaces.

Masks can be removed at bars and restaurants for eating and drinking. However, staff will have to wear masks.

"To keep it simple, if you're out and about and visiting indoor venues, please wear a mask," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Mandatory scanning

The new-look level 2 also means new rules on scanning will be applied, says Ardern, as scanning is the best way of tracking down new transmissions.

Scanning will be mandatory in situations where there is close contact between people, such as in bars, hairdressers and cinemas. The same will apply to private events, where a record of attendees must be kept.

50 people inside, 100 people outside

Ardern said Cabinet looked at other alert level 2 settings as well because Delta was so transmissible. It was no longer simply a question of whether there was enough space between people.

With this in mind, Cabinet decided up to 50 people will be allowed at hospitality and event venues and up to 100 at outdoor venues.

The old rules of customers needing to be seated and separate continue to apply.

New two-metre rule

Compared to previous times in Level 2, a two-metre space is now required between people at indoor public facilities, such as gyms, libraries and supermarkets.

The 2m rule would mean fewer people would be allowed into those venues to allow for the extra spacing.

Ardern said the changes for large nightclubs would be hard on those businesses but the risk needed to be addressed.

"We've learnt from experience. It's the social events when people know one another, when they're indoors for long periods of time socialising."