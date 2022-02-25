A Covid-19 rapid antigen test. Photo / Bevan Conley

As Covid-19 testing demand increases, here is everything you need to know about getting tested in Rotorua, provided by the Lakes District Health Board.

Where are rapid antigen tests available in Rotorua?

Currently, members of the public who meet the following criteria can get a Rapid Antigen Test from the community testing centre if:

• You live with a positive Covid case

• You have symptoms

• You have been instructed by a public health official.

Where should people get tested if symptomatic?

For now, RATS are available at the community testing centres with more distribution sites expected to be opened for the public next week. The Ministry has stated RATS will also be available to purchase from retailers next month.

People can still get PCR tested by their GP (if available at their practice).

Where should people get tested in all other cases?

You can get a free supervised RAT for travel or court purposes from a participating community pharmacy if:

• you are asymptomatic, unvaccinated, aged 12 years and 3 months or over and travelling domestically with a transport company that requires testing of unvaccinated individuals

• you are asymptomatic, unvaccinated and attending a court of law.

You can find participating pharmacies at the healthpoint website.

How is it decided RAT or PCR test is needed?

The community testing centre will determine which test is best. RATS are now the primary test for Covid-19 however, PCR testing will still be used for people who need it, such as those who are immunocompromised.

What else does the public need to know?

Please do not go to the testing centres unless you meet the phase 3 criteria. To receive a test you need to be symptomatic, living with someone with Covid-19 or have been directed to get one by a health professional.

Our queues have been long because people are wanting them when they do not need to be tested. Our staff are working to the Ministry of Health guidelines in trying circumstances.

It's important we all do our bit and continue to wear a mask and scan in.

Using the NZ Covid Tracer app is still important. It is a digital diary of where you have been and will help you identify who you need to tell if you test positive for Covid-19.

Even if your contacts do not have to legally isolate, they should still be given the information so they can make decisions for themselves.

You should also keep your Bluetooth on. Notifications will still be sent out to people who have been near someone with Covid-19.

Time is also now critical to get the whole whānau vaccinated and protected together. It takes a few weeks to get coverage from your vaccinations so don't wait as Covid cases are rapidly rising in our communities.

Our Rotorua and Taupō immunisation hubs are open from 8.30am to 4.15pm for all Covid-19 vaccinations. There are also many pharmacies and medical centres also available for vaccines.

Go to www.healthpoint.co.nz to find the closest one to you.