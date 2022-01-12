Te Arawa drive through vaccination hub. Photo / Andrew Warner.

The Te Arawa drive-through vaccination clinic is back for 2022, running every Sunday to Thursday, from 3pm to 7pm.

The drive-through clinic is open to everyone who is eligible to get their first, second, or booster Covid vaccine including tamariki between the ages of five and 11 from January 17.



Te Arawa Covid Response Hub stood up the clinic days after the lockdown came into effect last August, supporting vaccination efforts across the motu.

In the four months that followed the drive-through clinic administered more than 11,000 vaccines ensuring thousands of people had the best protection against Covid-19.

Te Arawa Covid Response Hub chairman Monty Morrison said the team was ready to go after the Christmas break continuing this important kaupapa.

"Our dedicated team of kaimahi have worked tirelessly since August to create a friendly and inviting environment that anyone can feel comfortable and safe coming to.

"As we are learning to live with Covid-19 in our communities, vaccination remains a key factor in our ability to enjoy the freedoms at lower traffic light levels.

"While a significant portion of people will be looking to get their booster vaccination to reinforce their protection it's important to remember that it is never too late to get your first or second dose."

Morrison said the clinic's reopening comes as vaccinations for tamariki five to 11-years-olds start from Monday.

"We encourage all whānau to research and ask questions so they can make the right decision for their tamariki.

"We look forward to creating more fun and laughs at the drive-through in 2022 while also keeping our community safe and healthy."

The clinic will open its doors at 33 Clayton Rd on January 16 at 3pm, no appointments necessary.

The clinic will be open five days a week, Sunday to Thursday, until further notice.

-SUPPLIED CONTENT