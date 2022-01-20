Covid 19: Omicron cases in Auckland, Palmerston North; NZ to move to red in outbreak, Jacinda Ardern rules out lockdowns.

Covid 19: Omicron cases in Auckland, Palmerston North; NZ to move to red in outbreak, Jacinda Ardern rules out lockdowns.

Two Rotorua bars and a citizens club have been added to the list of 'high risk' locations of interest.

Anyone at the following locations at these times should self isolate and test immediately and on day five after being exposed.

Kasper's Sports Bar (Gaming Room) on January 18 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, Rotorua Citizens Club on January 15 between 9am and 4pm, and Vault Bar on January 13 between 5.40pm and 12.45am.

Two popular Rotorua recreational areas have also been announced as new locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health advised anyone who was at the Rotorua Lakefront on January 13 between 6.15pm and 9.30pm and January 15 between 10am and 2pm should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Also anyone who was at Lake Tarawera on January 13 between 3pm and 6pm and January 15 between 2.30pm and 5pm should also self monitor.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said Lake Tarawera was added as a location of interest "out of an abundance of caution".

This was due to the large number of people who were at the lake at the time, the amount of time the case spent there, and the general movement of people at the lake.

"Anyone who was at Lake Tarawera at the specified time is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for ten days from January 13."

This advice does not include people who were on boats that did not have contact with any people they did not know.

Thursday's cases

There were 14 new cases of Covid-19 in Rotorua and none in the Bay of Plenty Health Board region on Thursday.

Nine of the Rotorua cases are linked to previously reported cases, the remaining cases are still being investigated to determine any links.

All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

There are 39 cases in New Zealand with 21 in hospital and one in ICU.

There are several new locations of interest for the region. Click here.