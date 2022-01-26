Australia's Reece Edwards sprints across the finish line to win the Tarawera Ultramarathon's 102km race in 2019. Photo / NZME

The Tarawera Ultramarathon scheduled to be held in two weeks has been cancelled.

It follows the country moving into the red Covid-19 Protection Framework following the Omicron community outbreak.

Ironman Oceania regional director Amy MacCormack said she and the team were disappointed the event couldn't take place.

She said they worked hard to find options to make the event work under the red setting on the scheduled date of February 12.

"However, due to the size, scale and nature of the event, along with the limited time, the only feasible and socially responsible option is to cancel the event," she said.

"This was an incredibly hard decision for our team to make, but ultimately the safety and health of our runners, support crews, staff, volunteers and the local community in Rotorua and Kawerau are our number one priority."

She thanked all those involved for their continued support of the event, which would return in February next year.

All registered athletes for the 2022 Tarawera Ultramarathon will be contacted by event organisers about options regarding their entry.

More information can be found on the website.