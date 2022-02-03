More nurses on the way, pharmacies gear up for big booster rollout and how construction costs are impacting our builders in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A resident at an aged care residential facility in the Bay of Plenty has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health today reported a case at the Radius Lexham Park aged residential care facility in Katikati. The case is linked to a previous case in a staff member at the facility who tested positive on January 27.

All residents have been self-isolating and daily Rapid Antigen Tests are being carried out for all staff and residents. The facility is following the recommended response measures including staff wearing full PPE, the ministry said.

There are 15 new cases of Covid-19 in Rotorua today as well as 15 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

Of the Bay cases, six are in Tauranga and nine in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Thirteen of the Rotorua case are linked to existing cases with two yet to be connected to the outbreak.

There are 209 new cases in New Zealand with nine in hospital, including two in Rotorua Hospital.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

Long weekend warning

Health officials have urged travellers ahead of the long weekend to prepare to self-isolate if away from home.

"You are likely to need to self-isolate wherever you become a close contact or test positive, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for accommodation and changing your travel plans," the ministry said.

"There are limited alternative accommodation options for those who are unable to safely isolate in their own homes or if they have travelled elsewhere, and as case numbers rise, the accommodation will be focused on those with high needs."

Officials warned travel contributed to the spread of the infection and said it was important people going away took measures to reduce the risk of both catching and spreading the virus.

Anyone with any symptoms is advised not to travel. Instead, they should get a test and isolate at home until a negative result is returned.

"The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose. If you have any of these symptoms, please get a test."

Holidaymakers were advised to wear a mask inside, physical distance and scan in at locations using the Covid Tracer app.

Earlier today Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said he was sceptical about projected international modelling that tens of thousands of new community cases would be surging across New Zealand by this long Waitangi Day holiday weekend.

Questioned on earlier figures that up to 50,000 new cases would be emerging by Waitangi Day - and 80,000 a day a few weeks later - Hipkins described the calculations as useful, saying it was better to have some modelling than none.

"I've always been pretty sceptical about the models," he told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

"They are useful. It's better to have some modelling than no modelling. It's a little bit like the weather forecast. Some nights they say it's going to rain tomorrow and it turns out being a nice sunny day."