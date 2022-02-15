Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid-19 Omicron outbreak: Phase 2 little relief for Rotorua businesses struggling in red

6 minutes to read
Canopy Tours Rotorua general manager Paul Button. Photo / Andrew Warner

Canopy Tours Rotorua general manager Paul Button. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

The move to phase 2 of the Omicron response brings little relief to Rotorua businesses struggling to cope under Red traffic light restrictions.

One tourism operator says redundancies are not off the table for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.