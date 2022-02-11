Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Fifty-nine per cent of the eligible population in the Lakes District Health Board area has received a booster shot.

But as case numbers increase, the board says booster doses are "critical" in the fight against Omicron and is urging people to get all of their Covid doses as soon as they are eligible.

This comes as a record 446 new Covid-19 community cases were reported nationally yesterday, with 13 in the Lakes DHB region.

Eleven cases were in the Rotorua district and two were in the Taupō district, Toi Te Ora Public Health medical officer of health Dr Phil Shoemack said.

Two people were in Rotorua Hospital with Covid-19.

Lakes District Health Board chief operating officer Alan Wilson. Photo / Andrew Warner

Lakes DHB chief operating officer Alan Wilson said booster uptake had been "steady" and there was "plenty of capacity" for those eligible to get their booster at vaccination hubs, drive-throughs, pharmacies and general practices.

"It's now critical as doses take several weeks before you have the full benefit of that dose – and adults need all three doses. People 5 to 18 years need two doses."

Wilson said getting a booster dose as soon as it was due was the most important step in preparing for Omicron.

"Boosters lower the chances of getting very sick and being hospitalised from Covid-19, including the Omicron variant, and help slow the spread of the virus.

"People need to remember that it takes a few weeks to get the full benefit from a vaccine or booster – with Omicron in the community across New Zealand it's urgent to get boosters, first or second doses, and for all children aged 5 to 11."

The DHB was urging those who hadn't yet received their second dose to do so, and for parents to get their children aged 5 to 11 vaccinated.

"Don't wait for outreach clinics or school-based clinics – use the sites and services that are available now.

"All of us can all play our part to slow the spread of the virus, help protect our most vulnerable people from being infected, and ensure our health system is able to manage extra demand for services.

"Vaccination reduces the likelihood of catching Covid or of spreading it to others, but most importantly if you are fully vaccinated and you do catch Covid, it will be a much milder disease and you will be much less likely to need admission to hospital, or intensive care."

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health said the increase in cases was a reminder the Omicron variant was spreading in the community as expected, and as had been seen in other countries.

"The number of cases will continue to fluctuate from day to day, but our expectation is that cases will continue to increase in the coming weeks.

"All of us can all play our part to slow the spread of the virus, help protect our most vulnerable people from being infected, and ensure our health system is able to manage extra demand for services."

The ministry appealed for anyone with any cold or flu symptoms that could be Covid-19 to get a test and isolate at home until a negative result is returned.

The most common early symptoms of the Omicron variant are a sore or scratchy throat, and a runny nose.

Rotorua resident gets boosted at Te Arawa drive-through

Rotorua resident Frank Grapl got his booster shot last week. Photo / Supplied

Frank Grapl got his booster vaccination on February 4 at the Te Arawa drive-through with "positive vibes, support and friendliness all around".

"The nurses, volunteers and staff were all wonderful with everyone of all backgrounds and it was a big turnout already this week before the weekend."

He encouraged those who were "dead against" the vaccine to talk to "a health professional where you can feel comfortable and where you can really make up your own mind from getting that professional advice".

A list of Covid-19 vaccination centres in the Lakes DHB region can be found on the Healthpoint website.