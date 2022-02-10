Rotorua Bike Festival has been moved to Labour Weekend. Photo / NZME

The Rotorua Bike Festival has been postponed to Labour Weekend.

Rotorua Bike Festival Trust chairman Philip Macalister said with forecasts of increasing Omicron cases in Rotorua the trustees agreed it was not socially responsible to put people at risk of contracting the virus and, as a community-focused event, the trustees had to put the community first.

Even though the festival events had been created so they could run under red settings it was inappropriate to proceed, he said.

Festival Director Alia Branson said the uncertainty around the virus itself, needing to keep everyone safe and being very mindful of the implications for organisations, businesses and families if they need to isolate were all contributing factors.

Macalister also expressed thanks to the festival's funding partners and all the event organisers.

"With the festival having already been through one postponement, it was not an easy decision to make.

"We know people will be just as disappointed as we are. But rest assured, we're working on some epic stuff for October. In the meantime, enjoy your favorite trails, or explore somewhere new around our beautiful region," Macalister said.

"Moving the event to October gives us more time to create a bigger and even more exciting festival."

The Rotorua Bike Festival is an annual fixture on the Rotorua events calendar with a focus to celebrate cycling and connecting with the broader community.

Plans were already under way for the festival to take on its traditional Labour Weekend date with many organisations planning a great selection of bike-related events, activities, and fun for the Rotorua community.

Events are delivered from a range of organisations and businesses. If you have a bike related event idea and want to be part of the festival in October, get in touch with the team at info@rotoruabikefestival.com