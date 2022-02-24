Russia invades Ukraine, protesters look to cross Cook straight and phase 3 of our Omicron response is here in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Five people with Covid-19 have died, including one in Tauranga.

This comes as 12,011 new community cases were announced today.

There are 617 new cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and 163 in the Lakes District Health Board area today.

In the Bay of Plenty, 279 cases were detected from PCR tests and 338 from RATs.

In the Lakes, 23 cases were detected from PCR tests and 140 from RATs.

There are 237 in hospital and three in ICU.

There are nine cases in Tauranga Hospital.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

Covid-19 related deaths

The Ministry of Health have reported the deaths of five patients with COVID-19 today. Of these patients, two were cared for in North Shore, two in Waikato, and one in Tauranga.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the patients' family and friends. Out of respect, we will be making no further comment," the ministry said.

Exposure event at Tauranga Hospital, two patients positive

A Covid-19 exposure event has been identified at Tauranga Hospital's Orthopaedic Ward involving 68 people, with two patients so far testing positive for the virus.

The event was identified yesterday, Bay of Plenty District Health Board said in a statement today.

"Tauranga Hospital has been preparing for possible cases of Covid-19, and had a number of precautions in place to minimise the risk of the virus spreading in the workplace, like wearing appropriate PPE and following the best-practice infection control processes," the DHB said.

"As a prudent measure, at 1pm yesterday the hospital's Orthopaedic Ward was immediately closed to new admissions and visitors, although the risk to Tauranga Hospital staff and operations was considered low."

The DHB said, of the 68 people identified as contacts, 42 were staff who completed a RAT test and all tests came back negative.

The staff members will monitor themselves for symptoms of Covid-19.

"Of the 24 patients, 21 returned negative PCR tests, and one refused a swab – this patient is in isolation and being treated as if Covid-19 positive.

"Two patients returned positive PCR tests and are also in isolation and receiving treatment for Covid-19. The patients in isolation are in the new negative pressure ward recently opened for patients."

The DHB said the Orthopaedic Ward reopened for admissions and visitors later last night, after the results of the 68 people was known.

"As the Omicron outbreak grows, it's not unexpected to see more exposure events in the community and workplaces – including increasing numbers of close contacts who need to be tested."

Dr Kate Grimwade led the investigation undertaken by Infection Control medical staff.

Acting Chief Operating Officer Bronwyn Anstis said she was incredibly pleased with the speed with which the staff identified and managed the event.

"We're very grateful to our amazing staff for the work they are doing at this time to care for the people of our community and help keep everybody safe."

Bronwyn Anstis also thanked PathLab for urgently processing the PCR tests.

School activities

Earlier today, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced changes for schools.

All school students would now be able to participate in school activities despite if they were vaccinated or not and gathering limits would no longer apply when unvaccinated students were participating.

40 million faces masks, portable air filters and CO2 monitors are being distributed and schools will have access to 700,000 rapid antigen tests if they need them.

This announcement comes as Covid was in one in five schools, Hipkins said a week ago it was in one in ten schools.

Under phase 3, only confirmed cases and household contacts of a confirmed case will need to isolate for 10 days.