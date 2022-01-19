More Omicron in Auckland, help finally set to arrive in Tonga and NCEA results are released in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Two popular Rotorua areas have been announced as new locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health advised anyone who was at the Rotorua Lakefront on January 13 between 6.15pm and 9.30pm and January 15 between 10am and 2pm should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Also anyone who was at Lake Tarawera on January 13 between 3pm and 6pm and January 15 between 2.30pm and 5pm should also self monitor.

Lake Tarawera. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health has been approached for further comment about these locations.

There were five new cases of Covid-19 in Rotorua yesterday and one in Tauranga.

Four of the Rotorua cases were linked to previously reported cases one case was still being investigated to determine any links. All cases were isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

Rotorua Lakefront. Photo / NZME

Investigations into the Tauranga case were ongoing to determine a link to any known cases. The case was isolating at home.

There are 24 new cases in New Zealand including 24 in hospital and two in ICU.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to give further details on the Omicron response and reveal whether Northland will move to the orange traffic light setting soon after 1pm today.

The announcement comes as New Zealand waits to see whether Omicron cases in border workers have spread in today's case update.

TwoCovid-infected people have been confirmed to have the Omicron variant in Auckland, health officials have confirmed.

An Auckland airport worker and a household contact of the MIQ worker with Omicron both also have that variant, genome testing has confirmed.

The pair had both tested positive yesterday.

One of the infected people was out in the community on Tuesday this week (January 18). The case visited Ara-Tai Cafe in Auckland's Half Moon Bay between 12.30pm and 2pm.