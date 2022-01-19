More Omicron in Auckland, help finally set to arrive in Tonga and NCEA results are released in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There are 14 new cases of Covid-19 in Rotorua and none in the Bay of Plenty Health Board region today.

Nine of the Rotorua cases are linked to previously reported cases, the remaining cases are still being investigated to determine any links.

All cases are isolating at home or in managed accommodation.

There are 39 cases in New Zealand with 21 in hospital and one in ICU.

Lake Tarawera, Rotorua Lakefront latest locations of interest

Two popular Rotorua areas have been announced as new locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health advised anyone who was at the Rotorua Lakefront on January 13 between 6.15pm and 9.30pm and January 15 between 10am and 2pm should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Also anyone who was at Lake Tarawera on January 13 between 3pm and 6pm and January 15 between 2.30pm and 5pm should also self monitor.

Lake Tarawera. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health has been approached for further comment about these locations.

New Zealand to remain in Orange

Northland will move to orange at 11:59pm tonight - January 20.

The rest of New Zealand will remain at orange as the Government prepares for Omicron to enter the community, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement today.

"Vaccination rates have continued to increase in Northland and are now at 89 per cent first dose. The easing of the Auckland boundary over summer did not drive an increase in cases so we believe it is safe for Northland to join the rest of the country at Orange," Ardern said.

"We won't be able to stop Omicron entering the community, but we can use tools to try and slow it down. We need to be on guard, and ready so that is why the country will remain at Orange on an Omicron preparedness setting.

