Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Rotorua Grey Power leader, retiree back vaccine

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

A retirement village resident in Rotorua is urging the vaccine-hesitant to think of the people around them before deciding not to get vaccinated.

Covid-19 alert levels have led to a lot of lifestyle changes for Arvida Glenbrae Retirement Village resident Murray Guise.

Since Rotorua is in alert level 2, Arvida Glenbrae has implemented safety restrictions that limit the residents' gatherings and recreational activities.

"Church services have been locked down. I've got friends in the care centre that I can't really go and see at the present time. Lawn bowls have closed down," Guise told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"[My family] are able to come and visit at this stage without any problems, and I'd like that to continue."

Guise is 81 and has been living in the village for four years.

Murray Guise says vaccination is important to move down the levels. Photo / Andrew Warner

Guise said he decided to get vaccinated to keep up his participation in the church community, where he plays the keyboard.

"I guess the main driver for me was the need to continue the church ministry without endangering the elderly folk who come regularly and seem to enjoy the opportunity to sing some of the old hymns and hear a short message. I would be failing them if I did not get the full vaccination."

While Rotorua stays at alert level 2, Guise's life will remain as it is.

"If we want to move down the levels I think it's important for people to get vaccinated."

Rotorua Grey Power acting president Gerald Hanson said he asked the vaccine-hesitant to "look out for their bubble."

"Look at your family, friends, community and the country as a whole.

Hanson said his son, an essential worker in Canada, was "very concerned" about his family in New Zealand.

"There were a lot of deaths [caused by Covid-19] where he is, especially in the nursing homes."

Hanson, who has been fully vaccinated since May, said he chose to get vaccinated because he was thinking of the people around him.

"I'd prefer to live. I'd like to see my grandchildren grow up. Why hold back?"

Following a Government mandate, all high-risk health and disability staff must be vaccinated by December 1.

Arvida Group chief executive Jeremy Nicoll said most of Arvida's staff were already vaccinated but the mandate could provide the "push" some retirement village staff needed.

"It makes the choice real for staff members that may be vaccine-hesitant. The reality is if they're not vaccinated they can't work for us and they are unable to get a job in the sector."

Nicoll called the Government's decision "a fantastic move."

"[It] recognises the importance of keeping our elderly safe. It's very reassuring for our residents' families to know their loved ones are in a safe place."

University of Otago professor and Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Peter McIntyre. Photo / Supplied

University of Otago professor and Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Peter McIntyre said people living in residential aged care were more vulnerable to the virus due to being less able to cope with the infection and its consequences.

"These consequences include heart and clotting problems as well as lung problems."

McIntyre said other vulnerable people included cancer patients, transplant recipients, people with immune deficiencies, people with Down's Syndrome and people who have significant problems with their heart or lungs.

"[Vaccination] is especially important in households who have a larger number of people or include people at higher risk like immune problems, lung and heart problems.

"Transmission of the virus mostly occurs in households rather in the shopping mall or on the bus, though those also contribute."

McIntyre explained the vaccine "trains" the immune system a bit like a boxer is trained to defeat their opponent through increased fitness and better fighting techniques.

"Can [the vaccine] damage your immune system? No."