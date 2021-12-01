Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says that the Omicron variant is "not a cause for panic" as NZ experts track its impact overseas. Video / Pool

Covid in Bay of Plenty

The Ministry announced there were four new cases of Covid-19 in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region on Wednesday and no further cases in the Lakes area.

The total active cases for Bay of Plenty is 61 while Lakes remains at 23.

All the Bay of Plenty cases are in the Tauranga area, and are close contacts of previously reported cases, and are self-isolating at home.

There are 146 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today and 83 people are in hospital, ​two in Waikato and the remainder in Auckland.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has issued a reminder that if people have Covid symptoms, dry cough, sore throat loss of smell or taste, runny nose, they get tested straight away.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is clarifying further details about the traffic light system, to come into place from 11.59pm Thursday.

Emerging school cluster

The Ministry of Health says there is an emerging cluster of Covid-19 cases associated with Te Akau ki Pāpāmoa School.

As of 9am this morning, five people associated with the school have tested positive.

"Given the number of close contacts among the teaching staff, the decision was made to close the school on Tuesday," the ministry said in a statement today.

"Testing has been stood up in the Pāpāmoa area, and anyone with symptoms is encouraged to come forward for testing. Local health authorities are setting up additional testing at the school in response to expected demand."

The ministry is reporting on an emerging cluster at Te Akau ki Papamoa School. Photo / NZME

Toi Te Ora Health, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Education have been working closely with the school since the first case was identified and will continue to support the school.

Staff and students at Te Akau ki Papamoa School have been considered close contacts of the students and must be tested immediately and self-isolate at home.

In a post on the school's Facebook page, principal Bruce Jepsen said Day 0 for isolation was November 26.

Jepsen said the school had been working to arrange distance learning.

"Unfortunately, distribution of iPads and the current developments have shelved these plans.

"The school is now closed for logistical reasons."

A review of "this situation" would be made early next week.

Jepsen said the Ministry of Health was expected to be in touch with each person to help guide them through the situation.

Locations of interest:

Tauranga and Western Bay

• Countdown Fraser Cove Thu, 25 Nov 6:52pm- 8:17pm

• Martys Pool Bar Tauranga Wed, 24 Nov 7:45pm - 10pm

• PAK'nSAVE Cameron Road Tauranga Sun, 28 Nov 4:45 PM - 7pm

• Papamoa Sports Tennis Club, November 26, 4.30pm-6pm.

• The Martial Arts Academy Papamoa. November 22. 3.45pm-5.30pm. Anyone who was at this location on Monday, November 22, 3.45pm-5.30pm needs to self-isolate, test immediately and on day five after you were exposed.

• Farmers Bayfair, November 22, 4.27pm-6pm

• Papamoa Plaza, November 22, 5.18pm-6.40pm

• Kmart Bethlehem, November 20, 10.45am-11.20am

• Mount Maunganui Toy Library, November 20, 10.05am-11.20am

• BP Bethlehem, November 20, 10.14am-12.15pm

• Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre, November 23 and 24, 2.45pm-6.30pm and 2.45pm-5.30pm.

• Gull Te Puke, November 26, 8.30am-9.30am.

• Warehouse Fraser Cove, Tauranga, November 19, 0.15am-12pm.

• Paengaroa Liquor Store, November 19, 6.30pm-7.40pm.

Rotorua and Taupō

• Millennium Hotel Rotorua, Tuesday, November 23, 10am-11.59pm; Wednesday, November 24, 12am-11pm; Thursday, November 25, 12am-10am.

• Skyline Rotorua, Wednesday, November 24, 11.04am-12.30pm.

• Gull Lake Road Koutu, Rotorua, November 20, 7am-8.20am

• Lake Taupo Holiday Resort, November 22, 10am-2.30pm.

• Dixie Browns Taupō, November 22, 8.30am-11am.

• McDonald's Te Ngae, November 19, 7am-8.20am.

• Gold Star Bakery Patrick's Pies Mangakakahi, November 18, 6.03am-7.28am

Whakatāne

• Whakatane Hospital Emergency Department, Sunday, November 21, 2pm-6.15pm.

Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.

Record your visit online or call Healthline so our contact tracers can get in touch.

The ministry said anyone who was at one of these locations should self-isolate and test immediately then again on day 5 after they were exposed at this location of interest. Further isolation and testing requirements will be provided by Public Health.