Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid-19 coronavirus: Who is moving to Rotorua from overseas?

4 minutes to read

An Air New Zealand flight touches down at Auckland International Airport. Photo / File

Samantha Olley
By:

Multimedia journalist

The absence of Covid-19 in Rotorua is drawing people from overseas - but only in small numbers.

Stats NZ data based on intention forms filled out at the border shows 132 people - intending to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.