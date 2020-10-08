Covid-19 tracer app use wanes in Rotorua: Fears complacency could 'kill' businesses

Use of the NZ Covid-19 contact tracer app has waned. Photo / George Novak

A Rotorua business leader says community complacency over the use of Covid-19 tracing tools could help kill off struggling businesses.

Rotorua business and community leaders are concerned about waning use of the Covid-19 contact tracer app since the move to alert level 1, with one fearing the "catastrophic" impact a local outbreak would have.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the daily average usage of NZ Covid-19 tracing app had dropped since most of the country went into alert level 1, from 1.5 million scans to about 1.1 million as at September 30.

Bryce Heard, the chief executive of the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce, said from his observations most or about 80 per cent of people were still using the contact tracing app.

"But I would encourage everyone to continue to do so as complacency will be the threat that kills off businesses if there was a community outbreak in this region."

Alan Sciascia, Hospitality NZ Bay of Plenty regional manager, said the organisation had concerns about the reduction in the use of the app.

"Tracing where people go is a very important way of containing any outbreak which may occur. Every business is required to display the QR code allowing easy use of the app.

"However, they have no control over whether or not people use it other than encouraging them to do so. As the app retains all usage as personal data, businesses have no idea as to whether it was used correctly or at all."

Sciascia said many businesses were still hurting and the last thing anyone wanted was to have to revert to a more restrictive alert level regime in the coming weeks and months.

"Hospitality NZ certainly encourages everyone to do their bit and use the app which will help to contain any future outbreaks," he said.

Rotorua Central Mall manager Peter Faulkner said he believed people were becoming tired of Covid-19 restrictions and that was impacting their behaviour.

"And some people's sense of urgency to remain vigilant has certainly dropped and that is concerning especially if an outbreak was to suddenly happen in the Rotorua district.

"I think we all have a personal responsibility to ensure we're doing everything we can to reduce the risk to protect ourselves, our families and the wider community.

"Using the tracker app, which I do religiously, is an important tool in the fight against the spread of the virus. Covid-19 isn't going to go away any time soon and we must accept that and do our bit to ensure we can contact trace those who are at risk," he said.

"It's like the old rubber band. If you let go of applying pressure we know what happens and where the rubber band lands can sometimes be anyone's guess."

Faulkner said with social distancing, there was a sense that some people were more cautious and others were more relaxed but remaining vigilant was vital.

"Another lockdown would be catastrophic economically. We must all do what we can to reduce the risk of catching and passing on the virus to others," he said.

Reg Hennessy, the owner of Hennessy's Irish Bar and president of the Rotorua branch of Hospitality New Zealand, said he also feared the ramifications of a community outbreak given the drop in use of contact tracing tools.

Hennessy said he and his staff still encouraged patrons to use the app or the sign-off forms clearly marked at the entrance to his business.

"I firmly believe people must take personal responsibility for doing so, but we are doing everything we can to ensure our customers are complying with the health guidelines.

"I fear complacency is setting in and we're going to be vulnerable if there is a community outbreak. You just need to look at what is happening in the UK and Ireland to see how quickly the virus can spread ... Contact tracing and good hygiene habits are vital.

"Businesses cannot afford another big hit. At end of the day, businesses are closing down all across the country and it wouldn't take much for others to soon close their doors."

Destination Rotorua's interim chief executive Andrew Wilson said: "Public safety remains the number one priority and I hope visitors and locals continue to follow the Government guidelines.

"The contact tracer app only takes a few seconds to use so I'd encourage people to continue using it," he said.

A ministry spokesperson said there were 2,300,400 users registered on NZ Covid Tracer, including 85,373 from the Bay of Plenty.

The ministry could not provide figures for scanning in the region but believed the national drop was "due to a behaviour change by people since moving to alert level 1".

"We also believe that the drop is also due to some app users not refreshing their logins at least every 30 days as a security measure.

"All New Zealanders should continue to use the app to track their movements whether they are travelling or staying local, no matter what alert level and gathering size, so we can quickly let people know when they may have been exposed to Covid-19."

Street view: Do you still use the Covid-19 Tracing App? Why/Why not?

"Yes, my wife does it for both of us wherever we go, I don't usually have my phone. I think she is just in the habit of doing it now."

Dave Mathieson, 64, Hamilton

"No, I use the pen and paper for contact tracing wherever I go. I don't know how to work the technological stuff. Signing in has become par for the course though."

Pem Bird, Murupara

"Yeah, I still use the app. I'll be honest I didn't actually use it in the start. But now it's just habit. Signing in with my phone makes me feel cool."

Livai Tapusinoti, 18, Mitchell Downs

"I certainly do, yes. I think it's something that protects everybody. If we do it, we feel safer. I certainly feel safer. And it's easy for people to trace should anything else happen. And it only takes two minutes. It's not a big deal. I feel that I'm not only protecting myself but I'm protecting other people as well."

Angela Christmas, 69, of Taupo