Covid 19 coronavirus: Taupō 'desperately' seeking immunisation hub venue

Taupō is in need of a Covid-19 immunisation hub venue. Photo / File

A Covid-19 immunisation hub is running well in Rotorua, but the Lakes District Health Board has so far been unable to find suitable premises for a similar hub in Taupō.

Taupō Hospital Site Manager Angela Guy has been on the lookout for an immunisation hub venue for some time, without success.

The building needs to be located in in the township, with plenty of available parking, and wheelchair access. The health board requires space of at least 300sq m with heating and utilities.

The health board immunisation team needs to set up the space and run it seven days a week, from early June, hence the need for a permanent space for six months.

Guy said this might be commercial premises, or a hall or meeting venue with good access and the health board was very keen to hear from people who might have something suitable.

The full public Covid-19 immunisation campaign begins in July for everyone over 16-years-old when the numbers of people to be immunised will increase substantially.

While the search for suitable premises in Taupō continues, people who are frontline workers or people living in high risk settings (2a and 2b) are already being immunised in Taupō by Lakes DHB vaccinators, through booked appointments.

Over the course of the year approximately 19,000 people in Taupō are expected to receive their two Covid-19 immunisations.

Next in line, in May will be those in group 3 who are people 65-years-old and over, people with relevant underlying health conditions, people with disabilities and adults in custodial settings.

What: Lakes DHB wants help to locate suitable premises for a COVID-19 immunisation hub in Taupō

Where: In Taupō, 300 sq metres of space, with nearby parking and wheelchair accessible.

When: From now to the end of November 2021

Who: Lakes DHB needs the venue for its Taupō Covid-19 immunisation hub