Covid 19 coronavirus: Rotorua Night Market cancelled

Rotorua Night Market is cancelled this week. Photo / File

This Thursday's Rotorua Night Market has been cancelled.

Rotorua Lakes Council released a statement today which said: "Following the Government's announcement on Saturday February 27, and the move to alert level 2, we have decided to cancel the Rotorua Night Market this week.

"Due to the latest community transmissions of this virulent strain, we are taking the cautious approach for the safety of our stallholders and community."

The council said a call about the Sunday Farmers Market would be made on Wednesday.