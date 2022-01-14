Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid 19 coronavirus: New Lake Okataina community isolation facility to add 30 jobs

6 minutes to read
The Lakes Lodge Okataina will be used as a community isolation facility. Photo / Andrew Warner

Laura Smith
By
Laura Smith

Multimedia journalist

Thirty jobs, many of them in security, will be created at a new iwi-led community Covid-19 isolation facility in Rotorua.

The Lakes Lodge Okataina isolation facility, with capacity for 78 people, opened on Tuesday afternoon

