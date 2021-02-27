Covid 19 coronavirus: First border workers in Rotorua get Covid vaccine

The first of hundreds of frontline staff will be getting their Covid jab today.

And the Lakes District Health Board is seeking additional staff as the health board will be significantly increasing the numbers of people being vaccinated.

About 30 people who work across Rotorua's three managed isolation facilities were scheduled to be vaccinated today as the Covid-19 immunisation programme rolls out in the city.

The first vaccinations in Lakes District Health Board area are for health, hotel, police, welfare navigators and administrative staff working across the three facilities.

About 500 staff working across the facilities will get their first dose of the vaccine over the next few weeks.

Victoria Smith is the infection prevention and control coordinator for the three managed isolation facilities in Rotorua and was one of the people being vaccinated today.

Victoria Smith receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / Supplied

She has been involved in infection prevention and control in a range of settings since 1992.

"Vaccination is an important part of infection prevention and this extra layer of protection is important to us as border workers undertaking this key role within our community," Smith said.

Putiputi Martin, Ngati Pikiao, Te Arawa, housekeeping manager at the Sudima said she was pleased to be on the list for her vaccination this morning.

She hoped to encourage her housekeeping staff to get the vaccine to protect against Covid-19.

She has worked in housekeeping in a number of Rotorua hotels for the past 30 years, and the work she and other staff did included regularly sanitising surfaces.

Covid-19 vaccinations are being made available to border and managed isolation workers as an added layer of protection in their work. It's strongly encouraged to protect them and their households.

Facility staff includes cleaners, nurses, welfare navigators, security staff, hotel workers police and the New Zealand Defence Force staff.

The people they live with will be vaccinated as part of the initial rollout, after border and MIQ workers have had their first dose.

The next group will be frontline healthcare and essential workers, plus those most at risk from Covid-19, such as older people or those with medical conditions.

Putiputi Martin receiving one of the first Covid-19 vaccines in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Lakes DHB chief operating officer Alan Wilson said the lead-up to today has been extremely busy and he's grateful for the efforts of everyone involved.

He said the DHB was proud of their vaccination programme team and were keen to get through the first part of the programme as quickly as possible to begin vaccinating others.

Wilson said the DHB is still seeking additional staff as Lakes will be significantly increasing the numbers of people being vaccinated.

"When the local programme, which is directed by the Ministry of Health, advises how much vaccine is available for Lakes DHB we will need a lot more nursing and administrative staff for Rotorua, Taupō and community outreach.

"This will enable the DHB to roll out the programme as quickly as possible."