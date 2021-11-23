Covid 19 coronavirus Delta: Two new cases in Lakes region, one in hospital

November 23 2021 The Government has unveiled a tool to be used to help businesses and employers decide when workers need to be vaccinated.

November 23 2021 The Government has unveiled a tool to be used to help businesses and employers decide when workers need to be vaccinated.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in the Lakes District Health Board region today.

One case is currently receiving care in Rotorua Hospital.

The Ministry of Health have released today's numbers with 215 new cases in New Zealand, including a death of a patient in their 50s at Auckland City Hospital.

There are four new cases in Northland, 196 in Auckland, 11 in Waikato, one in Bay of Plenty and two in Lakes district.

"There is good testing capacity across the region with dedicated community testing centres in Taupō, and Rotorua," the ministry said.

There were 15,224 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 4,777 first doses and 10,447 second doses.

To date, 91 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Yesterday there were 205 Covid cases in the community and one death bringing the total number of deaths from Covid to 40 since the virus arrived on our shores in 2020.

A man in his 40s died at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday.

Rotorua and Taupō testing centres

Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

To allow an increase in testing capacity, testing is now available 8.30am to 3pm daily at The Copthorne Hotel.

Entry is from Ward Ave (off Fenton St) and exit is on to Maida Vale St.

Kahukura Clubrooms testing station in Rotorua has now closed.

Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

79 Miro Street, Taupō

Open today from 8.30am until 3pm

Covid-19 symptoms

• A new or worsening cough.

• A fever of at least 38C.

• Shortness of breath.

• Sore throat.

• Sneezing and runny nose.

• Temporary loss of smell.

Locations of interest

The Ministry of Health has also released a number of new locations of interest in Rotorua, Tokoroa and Tūrangi.

Monday 2pm update

BP Connect, Tokoroa 32-34 Main Rd, State Highway 1, Tokoroa. Thursday 18 November. 10:52 am - 1:24 pm.

Anyone who visited this location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

12pm update

Kmart Rotorua: 1490 Amohau Street, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Wednesday, November 17 between 1.15pm and 3.45pm.

Coupland's Bakeries, Rotorua: 110 Lake Road, Koutu, Rotorua 3010. Wednesday, November 17 between 12.25pm and 1.50pm.

The Bakehouse Cafe, Tokoroa: 227 Leith Place, Tokoroa, Tokoroa 3420. Thursday, November 18 between 11.05am and 12.30pm.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

10am update

Pak'nSave Rotorua: 1042 Amohau St, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Monday, November 15 between 4.30pm and 7.15pm.

Anyone who visited this location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

8am update

St Pierre's Sushi Rotorua: 1490 Amohau St, Rotorua, Rotorua 3010. Monday, November 15 between 3.20pm and 4.50pm.

Anyone who visited this location must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after being exposed at this location of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Bakehouse Cafe and Roast, Turangi: 40 Turangi Town Centre, Turangi, 3334. Tuesday, November 16 between 1.15pm and 2.30pm.

Anyone who visited this location of interest must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after being exposed at these locations of interest. If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Previous locations of interest.