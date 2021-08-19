Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Massive queues at Rotorua testing station

Long lines of vehicles are queued at a Rotorua Covid-19 testing station.

Long lines of vehicles are queued at a Rotorua Covid-19 testing station as the Delta outbreak intensifies in Auckland.

There are now 21 confirmed Delta Covid cases in Auckland.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer estimated there were at least 80 cars waiting at the centre at the Kahukura Rugby Club on Pukuatua St at lunchtime Thursday.

At least 80 cars waiting to be tested at the centre at the Kahukura Rugby Club on Thursday. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It's crazy down here. The cars are lining both sides of the road. Yesterday there were about 50 cars waiting so there is a definitely a lot more here today," he said.

Lakes District Health Board said testing centres were open today from 9am to 4pm at the Kahukura Rugby Sports Club in Rotorua and at 79 Miro St in Taupō.

These are drive-through and no appointment was needed.

Meanwhile, elective services have been cancelled across Rotorua and Taupō hospitals as Covid-19 enforced restrictions take place.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said all elective and outpatient services had been cancelled as a result of the nationwide lockdown.

At this stage, the services are cancelled for the rest of the week and will be rescheduled.

"Dialysis and chemotherapy treatments will continue as a critical service.

Testing at the centre at the Kahukura Rugby Club on Thursday. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Dental clinic appointments in the Community Oral Health Service have also been cancelled for the next three days and community mental health clinics have been cancelled for three days, with urgents [sic] seen where possible."

Visitor restrictions have also been put in place. No visitors will be allowed on hospital grounds aside from a birthing partner, a parent or guardian for a children under 14 years of age and two visitors to a patient receiving end of life care.

"Patients needing to come to Rotorua Hospital enter through the main entrance and at Taupō Hospital, entry for the public is via the Emergency Department. People who do have to come into the hospitals will be asked some simple health questions and will need to wear a mask," the spokeswoman said.