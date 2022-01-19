Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: How many of the cases and those hospitalised in Lakes District Health Board were unvaccinated?

5 minutes to read
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The traffic light system explained. Video / Jed Bradley / Mark Mitchell / Ben Cummins

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

More than half of the vaccine-eligible Covid-19 cases in the Lakes District Health Board over the past two months were not vaccinated.

And all four of those people admitted to hospital with the virus were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.