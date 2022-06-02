Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Coroner's finding: Rotorua Black Power member was likely doing drug delivery when killed in motorcycle crash

4 minutes to read
Thomas Hunuhunu, 47, was carrying a large amount of methamphetamine when he crashed on this bend and died in 2018. Photo / Ben Fraser

Thomas Hunuhunu, 47, was carrying a large amount of methamphetamine when he crashed on this bend and died in 2018. Photo / Ben Fraser

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Patched Black Power member Thomas Hunuhunu was carrying a large amount of recently cooked methamphetamine when he crashed his motorbike in Rotorua and died.

A coroner's finding into the death of the 47-year-old has been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.