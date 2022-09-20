DOC ecologist Jessica Scrimgeour inspires the crowd to get involved with citizen science at Nga korero at the Great Lake Centre in Taupō. Photo / supplied

Conservation was front of mind in the Taupō District recently.

Thanks to the efforts of Taupō Environmental Education Collaborative, Taupō hosted a cracking line-up of events.

From birdwatching to planting, story-time to trap-building, and weeding to litter pick-ups, there were many chances to get involved.

The headline event, Ngā korero: short talks to inspire, attracted about 140 people to the Great Lake Centre to hear from four engaging speakers.



DOC community ranger Krysia Nowak says the theme for Conservation Week was to take action for nature.

"We hope that through these events we've given people inspiration to act for nature in their everyday lives.

"When we take action for nature we're also acting for own wellbeing."

The Taupō Environmental Education Collaborative aims to provide a range of opportunities to connect the community with nature.

