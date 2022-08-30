Hope Walk in Rotorua 2018. Photo / Ben Fraser

Connect, communicate and care are the three "Cs" the upcoming Rotorua Hope Walk event aims to promote.

The charitable trust's annual walk aims to raise awareness of suicide/prevention and about projects run by The Suicide Prevention Movement such as Lights 4 Lives and Link 4 Life.

It is a grassroots movement of hope for those affected by suicide, and works together with other like-minded organisations and community groups to provide a platform for suicide prevention.

Fundraiser Brena Johnston said the event was about connecting communities for those who had been affected by suicide, and who had lost family members or good friends.

She said it was important to raise greater awareness of the issues of depression and suicide because it was a taboo thing to talk about.

A long line of yellow showed support for the HopeWalk Rotorua last year. Photo / Lightbook Photo

"You don't really know about it until it affects you personally.

"People need to be able to connect with others who can understand the impact of what happens with suicide, and we need that awareness out there and to be able to talk about a taboo subject."

She said they were excited to be holding the walk this year, having to cancel the past couple of years because of Covid.

Johnston said the walk would start opposite Lady Janes, then go along the new boardwalk to the Government Gardens, and then back to the Village Green.

After the walk, Rob Mokoraka of the Shot Bro show would speak about what he went through, how he is now a survivor, and how it affected his family.

Those who attended were encouraged to wear yellow, and Johnston said there would be spot prizes for the best-dressed.

She said people were welcome to bring their children along because it was an event for all ages, as well as being wheelchair accessible.

They are also looking for vendors who would like to be part of the day and would just ask for koha in return.

People on the walk would also be able to donate if they wanted to. Funds raised would help next year's event happen, which costs about $2000 each year, Johnston said.

To contact event organisers, and to buy t-shirts or hats for the day, people can get in touch on Hope Walk Rotorua's Facebook page.

The details

- What: Hope Walk Rotorua

- When: Saturday, September 10, 1pm

- Where: Corner Whakaue and Tutanekai Sts (opposite Lady Janes)

- Free

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you feel you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk?

Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What's Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

The Lowdown: Text 5626 or webchat

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service.