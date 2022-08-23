The cleanup day at Ngapuna Village. Photo / Supplied

Do you know of a local community group that could use a little cash boost this year?

Applications for Rotorua Lakes Council's large Neighbourhood Matching Fund are now open, and community groups can apply for up to $20,000 to go towards their initiatives.

All projects should be initiated, planned and implemented by people living in the Rotorua district.

Every grant is matched by neighbourhood or community resources of volunteer labour, donated materials, donated professional services, or cash.

There are two funding options within the Neighbourhood Matching Fund (NMF).

The first is Small NMF grants, which are available throughout the year with up to $5000 available per application, with a minimum grant of $50.

Groups that are seeking a small amount of funding to undertake a project should apply for Small NMF.

Groups that are seeking larger amounts of funding for projects should apply to Large NMF grants. The Large NMF grant has a minimum grant of $5001 and a maximum of $20,000.

There are two large funding rounds a year. The present round opened on August 26 and closes on October 14.

An example of a project that has been successful from the large fund applications before is Te Kaitiaki o Taiao Ltd, where the NMF helped to fund a water system for a community garden.

Other examples are to Mamaku School Board of Trustees to build the Mamaku courts and bike/pump tracks, and Ko Te Tuara Totara o Fordlands Inc where the NMF supported the development of their Maara Kai Movement.

Rotorua Lakes Council says the purpose of the Neighbourhood Matching Fund is to bring people together to build stronger communities and neighbourhoods, by providing resources for self-help projects.

"The fund empowers people to enhance and strengthen their neighbourhood, and contributes to families and whānau working, playing and talking together.

"It seeks to help revitalise spaces within neighbourhoods and improve the quality of life in communities.

"This fund is all about our neighbourhoods and communities deciding what they need."

Tatau Pounamu Collective is one of the local organisations that has benefited from the Neighbourhood Matching Fund.

Early this year, the collective applied for a large NMF grant to cover four separate inorganic cleanup days in Eastside neighbourhoods over a series of months.

The biggest expenses - such as skip bins - were covered by the grant.

A cleanup day template was made, with the ability for each neighbourhood group to adapt it to suit specific needs and to seek their own volunteers and supporters.

The first cleanup day was held on July 30 at Ngapuna Village. It was fully led by the community, with whānau of all ages volunteering. Local businesses also provided support.

Sheree McKenzie, Tatau Pounamu Collective community connector, says the kaupapa of reduce, reuse, recycle was at the forefront, with kai, kōrero, and laughter flowing all day.

Ngapuna Village resident Lorraine Hall says without the financial backing from NMF their Ngapuna Village Organic Day would not have been a huge success.



She says through the event their people reconnected and strengthened their relationships, and were re-educated in reducing, reusing and repurposing household waste.

"We also became resourceful, utilising skilled people and heavy goods vehicles within the hapori."

She says it is great for community organisations to have funding opportunities like this available because it will allow growth and new ideas to be born, working towards our people being self-sufficient.

Lorraine encourages other local organisations and projects to consider applying for these funds because it may help find answers that will be a win-win for us all.

If you would like to know more about the Neighbourhood Matching Fund, or would like to apply, please get in touch by calling Mihi Morgan on 07 3484199 or email communityfunding@rotorualc.nz