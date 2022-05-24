Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Commercial premises broken into in Rotorua CBD

Police outside Cash Converters on Hinemoa St this morning. Photo / Maryana Garcia

A shop in Rotorua's CBD has been broken into overnight.

A reporter said police were at Cash Converters on Hinemoa St and the glass sliding door at the front was smashed.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a burglary at a commercial premises on Hinemoa St, near Amohia St, around 5.10am.

The spokeswoman said items had been taken.

"There is no indication a vehicle was used to gain entry," she said.

Police did a search of the CBD but did not find those involved.

More to come.