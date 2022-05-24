A shop in Rotorua's CBD has been broken into overnight.
A reporter said police were at Cash Converters on Hinemoa St and the glass sliding door at the front was smashed.
A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a burglary at a commercial premises on Hinemoa St, near Amohia St, around 5.10am.
The spokeswoman said items had been taken.
"There is no indication a vehicle was used to gain entry," she said.
Police did a search of the CBD but did not find those involved.
More to come.