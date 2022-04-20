Chris Jolly Outdoors' Cruise Cat took part in a rescue simulation on Lake Taupō. Photo / Supplied

A simulation with one of the largest vessels on Lake Taupō has helped ensure rescue teams are prepared for the worst.

Coastguard Lake Taupō skipper Mike Hughes says, while the different rescue organisations are always prepared with plans in place, there is no substitute for the real thing.

So earlier this month, the Coastguard teamed up with Taupō police and the harbourmaster to simulate a rescue of passengers on board Chris Jolly Outdoors' Cruise Cat.

"Cruise Cat loved the idea, it fits in with their health and safety programs," Mike says.

"They pride themselves on safety so for us to do a real-life simulation of the evacuation of passengers and also have some people in the water on a simulated breakdown just worked a treat.

"We had plans and timings, so the people in the water were only there for four or five minutes before the rescue vessels arrived."

Mike says the simulated rescue went smoothly, although there are always learnings and things to work on.

"It's important to see how Taupō Rescue was able to barge up alongside the big vessel and for us to just practise that because it's not every day we come alongside big 17m vessels.

"Cruise Cat were amazed at, for the people in the water, just how quickly they separated from the boat and even from each other. So even they appreciated when something does go wrong, time is of the essence. We know that at Coastguard, but it was good for others to see that.

"It was good for us as skippers, becoming familiar with the vessel and how best to manoeuvre around another vessel and get it safely back to harbour."

The Coastguard and police patrol teams worked together on a rescue exercise. Photo / Supplied

His advice to members of the public who find themselves in trouble on the lake is to avoid waiting until the last minute to call for help.

"We'll come and get you earlier in the day, that is preferred, rather than leaving it until dusk. I rescued someone on the eve of daylight savings and if it had been a day later we would've been trying to find them in the dark.

"If something happens and you break down, don't wait until 5pm when it starts getting cooler. That water temperature is starting to decrease weekly now. Once that coldness comes in as a factor when people are in the water, that's when other problems start to arise.

"Ideally, they will have two forms of communication on board. You'd be amazed at how many people don't. Another thing, anecdotally, that I see is people phoning and saying 'I can't talk too long, I've only got 5 per cent battery power left'.

"There are ways we can locate people on the lake, but that's high-tech stuff that we don't want to rely upon at the last minute. It's better if people can give us detailed information about where they are so we can find them and help them as soon as possible."

Mike says preparation is crucial, whenever heading out on the lake.

"Everyone says to me after something does go wrong, 'it happens so fast'. When you're on a boat, it can happen very quickly and that's when you are caught unaware."

Coastguard rescue information

For BREAKDOWN assistance, please phone *500 or call Coastguard Radio on VHF channel 61.

For URGENT assistance, dial 111 and ask for the Police.

Please tell us:

Identification - vessel name and call sign

Position or location (preferable with GPS co-ordinates)

Nature of distress

Assistance required

Number of people on board

Other important information