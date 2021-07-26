Cigarettes, cash stolen in Rotorua service station robbery

Police were called to the premises shortly before 8.30pm. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating a robbery at a Rotorua service station.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of a robbery at a commercial property in Edmund Rd, believed to be the Gull service station, just before 8.30pm on Monday.

"No one was injured in the incident; however, a quantity of cash and cigarettes was taken," she said.

Police couldn't provide any information on whether any weapons were used and how many people were involved.



Police inquiries into the incident were continuing and anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P047325731.