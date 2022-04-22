Mamaku Presbyterian Church. Photo / Supplied

The last church in Mamaku, after 83 years in the community, had its last service recently.

The building has been sold, and the deconsecrating service at Trinity Mamaku Presbyterian Church at 60 Kaponga St, Mamaku was held on April 10.

Church member Karen McLeay says the weather was glorious and about 35 were at the service led by officiating minister Reverend Cate Williams from St John's Church in Rotorua.

"Cate had never been to our little church before, and she described her memories of attending a similar little Katikati church.

"Our Trinity congregational numbers dwindled, and along with the deaths of dedicated local Christian members in their 80s like my mother Gwen Watkins and Vimla Bala, it was decided the church should be sold."

Karen says she and her sister Susan grew up going to Sunday school and church every

Sunday with their parents and their friends, the Jennings and Hulse families,

along with other folk.

At the service representatives from each of these three families spoke, reminding those there of the fellowship and friendship shared at the church.

"We are all still great friends today, despite living around the world.

"Our parents, and in the Jennings' case, grandparents, were huge supporters of the Mamaku Presbyterian Church, being session members and elders, Sunday school teachers, organists, and lay preachers.

"Angela Wharekura nee Jennings explained that their family would not be there today if it wasn't for Mamaku Trinity Church as that is where her parents met and married."

She says Graham Hulse spoke about Doris Scott, who was the fourth female Presbyterian minister to be ordained in New Zealand. Doris was the church's minister from 1969 to1982.

"John Dalbeth has been an integral part of our church family, as both friend and minister, in Ngongotahā and Mamaku.

"He spoke of the church's history and mentioned the work of my father Alan Watkins, who for years leased some forestry land at the end of our farm, bought some stock and donated the money from the wool and meat to Trinity, which was a regular boon for the finances."

A musical trio, comprising of Alan the violinist, Bonnie Tu'iuli-Stamm and Symon Stamm - guitarists/singers, led those present through the thanksgiving/reminiscing service.

"After 83 years in the community, the humble Mamaku Trinity Presbyterian Church closed with the Lord's Prayer.

"We were each given a spring bulb to plant in our garden, so that when it flowers in times to come we can remember and appreciate our faith and friends."