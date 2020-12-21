Christmas inventor grows Transformer tree from present

Rotorua man Steve Newland wanted to create a Christmas tree that was more than meets the eye.

And when his homemade tree transformed from a present on the ground to a full standing Christmas decorated robot - he knew he had done just that. He had created a Transformer tree.

The Springfield resident is never one to hold back on his annual Christmas tree and has become well-known for his creative and quirky trees every year.

Rotorua man Steven Newland's Transformer Christmas tree. Photo / Supplied

A Doctor Who time portal tree, a hanging plane tree that his 1-year-old could sit in and even a steam-blowing Godzilla tree that sold for more than $300 were among his creations.

He kept his annual craft a secret and tinkered away behind the scenes until mid-December every year when he held a tree reveal party.

However, Newland said his incredible Christmas crafts were likely over now after making this year's Transformer tree pushed him to the edge.

"It broke me. I'm done," he said with a laugh.

From sourcing parts from the United States, heading down to the local wreckers and attempting to get a remote control for the tree, he said it was his "most difficult one yet".

Newland's famous Godzilla tree that sold for more than $300 on TradeMe. Photo / Supplied

The tree was built out of timber, an actuator and old car window motors, he said, a final combination that came together after other options "broke several times".

The idea for the Transformer tree came one day when he was out fishing and he thought some sort of robot tree that could start off as a big present and transform would be neat.

He said he got right into watching robot videos on YouTube and decided he wanted to do that but on a "larger scale".

Rotorua man Steven Newland's Transformer Christmas tree. Photo / Supplied

After three weeks of hard work, mechanical arms falling off and various malfunctions, he said the Transformer tree came alive.

The tree starts off as a big red present before popping out colourful Christmas tree arms and a head before standing up on its two feet with presents sitting below.

His toddler was "interested" and "intrigued" by the moving tree, while his fiancee had "put up with it", he said.

Last year Newland's Christmas tree was a plane that his one-year-old son could sit in. Photo / Supplied

This year's unveiling party was their biggest one yet however, as Newland had got engaged to his partner in lockdown and they were also expecting baby number two so they celebrated it all at once.

"It was a triple whammy."

When asked whether he planned to sell this one as he had with previous trees, he said he would probably "throw it outside and set it on fire" after all the stress it caused him.

"I was close to doing just that three days before the unveiling party."

Rotorua man Steven Newland and his Transformer Christmas tree. Photo / Ben Fraser

He decided next year he would buy a normal tree and brainstorm with his almost 2-year-old son to think of a theme, he said.

"He really loves cars at the moment so it could be that. It will be good fun."