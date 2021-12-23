Children and their families making most of new Rotorua lakefront playground

Dominique Powell and Kiara Powell, 7, enjoying time at the new playground together. Photo / Andrew Warner

Dominique Powell and Kiara Powell, 7, enjoying time at the new playground together. Photo / Andrew Warner

Kids were having fun sliding, swinging, climbing and exploring at the new playground at the Rotorua lakefront this week.

The new playground is complete and open for all to enjoy during the summer holiday.

Dominique Powell and her daughter Kiara Powell, 7, were spending some quality time together there on Monday.

Dominique says the playground is great and seems age friendly.

"You can see there's heaps of adults joining in the fun as well which is nice to see."

She says she and Kiara had been peeking through to see the progress every time they came down to the lakefront when it was being built, and had wanted to bring Kiara down when it opened to the public.

"She's loved it, we've been down here a couple hours having a great time.

"It's really open, there's plenty of space for a lot of people, and there's plenty to do for the kids ... it's a really friendly, uplifting environment."

Kiara says she likes that the slide curves around, and she had enjoyed going on the seesaw and flying fox.

She was keen to come back to play again.

An opening ceremony for the new playground at the Rotorua lakefront was led by Ngāti Whakaue Kaumātua Monty Morrison last Friday.

Project partners from Ngāti Whakaue, the Gifted Reserves Committee (Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust), Te Arawa Lakes Trust, and Kānoa – RDU, the New Zealand Government's regional economic development and investment unit, were acknowledged.

Prior to construction, four creative workshops were held for local tamariki to share their ideas about play with the playground designers from Isthmus Group.

Isthmus then used the common themes that emerged from the workshops to develop the final playground design.

A flying fox and a group swing were standout requests from the tamariki involved in the creative workshops, and both have been incorporated in the new playground equipment.

The playground has been constructed by local company Campbell Infrastructure, and includes two large, smooth-surface loops for bikes, scooters, skateboards, and anything with wheels, dual flying foxes for racing, a half basketball court, a nest swing, a rope course with slide, a pendulum swing and net see-saw, as well as spaces to sit, relax, and enjoy the view.

Local artist Lyonel Grant has created a unique design for the half basketball court, which is scheduled to be painted in late January.

Campbell Infrastructure has also completed the work on the section of the lakefront between the playground and lake edge, and includes new grass terraces, the extension of the shared path, landscaping and installation of new furniture. This section was also opened to the public last Friday.

Over the summer, visitors to the lakefront will also be able to buy coffee, snacks and drinks from the new Grounded and Teariffic Bubble Tea kiosks that are now on site.

The new toilet block adjacent to the playground is near completion and will be open for public use in late January.

The new playground at the Rotorua lakefront as it opened for people to enjoy. Photo / Supplied

The blue toilet block opposite the new playground will remain open until the new one is complete.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said it was delightful to have tamariki join them for the opening ceremony because they were instrumental in the creation of the new playground.

She said despite another turbulent year due to Covid-19, they had managed to reach three significant milestones within the lakefront redevelopment project.

"The playground looks spectacular and every stage of this project just continues to wow us."

She said it was something special for the community and she couldn't wait to see our local tamariki and manuhiri enjoying this space over summer.

In the new year, Campbell Infrastructure will begin work on a dedicated toddler play space where the existing Volcanic Playground equipment is.

The toddler play area has been designed based on a typical lakefront setting and will celebrate the natural environment of Rotorua.

HEB Construction continues its work along the lake edge, extending the new boardwalk out and over the water to the west of the lakefront reserve.