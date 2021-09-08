Change for trout fishing season opening on Lakes Rotoiti, Okataina and Tarawera

The trout fishing season is well anticipated by keen fishers. Photo / Mike Jarvie

The start of the trout fishing season is always a date well anticipated by keen fishers around the country.

Trout angling kicks-off at most locations around New Zealand on October 1, however this season a change is in store to the opening on Lakes Rotoiti, Okataina and Tarawera.

The Eastern Fish and Game Council has decided to delay the opening until the first Saturday in October from its original October 1 start, meaning people won't be permitted to fish Rotoiti, Okataina or Tarawera until Saturday, October 2.

Eastern Fish & Game said its council made the change to enable people who normally work during the week to take part in the opening and encourage a carnival atmosphere.

The opening was always seen as a relaxing time to catch up with friends and family while spending time on the water, whether it be the lakes or pristine backcountry streams.

With the country gradually easing out Covid restrictions, fishing is a wonderful way to look after your mental health and take time to unwind from routine and stress, Eastern Fish & Game said.

"The pristine waters of the Rotorua lakes are the place to be for awesome trout fishing opportunities at opening."

Fish & Game advise that new season fishing licences are on sale now at agents around the country and online, and can make great gifts for a special friend or family member.

A wide range of licence options are available, from the most cost effective full season licences to single day options.

Family licences, which cater for two adult partners and up to four children or grandchildren under the age of 18, are a very popular choice as is the Local Area option for anglers who only fish within a single Fish & Game region.

With your licence, you will receive a copy of the sportsfishing rules. Fish & Game urges anglers to check the rules before heading to their fishing spot.

It would be important for anglers and other lake users to remember the Check, Clean and Dry message as we roll into summer too said Fish & Game.

"Ensuring we keep local waterways pest free is critical to our continued enjoyment of the resource and everyone needs to do their part."