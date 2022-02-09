A vehicle was driven through the front roller doors. Photo / Ben Fraser

Police are hunting people in a stolen car after a vehicle smashed through the front roller doors of a dairy in Rotorua early this morning.

The ram-raid happened about 3.40am after the car went through the front of the Kawaha Point Dairy on Kawaha Point Rd, near the intersection with Fairy Springs Rd.

There was extensive damage to the front of the store.

A police spokeswoman said police were called at 3.42am after the dairy was driven into.

Police searched a vehicle left at the scene and another vehicle that fled the area was found abandoned in the Koutu area.

Police received a call from a member of the public shortly afterwards with a tip-off about people believed to be involved but when police reached them, they had stolen a vehicle and fled the area.

The spokeswoman said police were still working to find the offenders involved.

It's not known if anything was stolen from the dairy.