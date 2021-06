Police were called at 10.45pm. Photo / File

A car rolled in Mourea overnight.

Police were notified just before 10.45pm of a single car crash on State Highway 33 between Takinga St and Ngareta Rd.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle had rolled and a tow truck was called to remove the vehicle.

A St John spokesman said one person had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.