A car has rolled on to its roof on State Highway 30 near Lake Rotomā.

A police media spokeswoman said police arrived on the scene, between Matahi and Kawerau Rds, at 11.37am.

A single vehicle has lost control and rolled. There were no reports of any road blockages or closures, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene and took one patient with minor injuries to Whakatāne Hospital.